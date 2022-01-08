Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

