Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 592.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $73,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

