Ieq Capital LLC Buys 772 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 110.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $2,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Shares of CB opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.