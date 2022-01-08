Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.