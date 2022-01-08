Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $71,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

