L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $335,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

LAC stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.