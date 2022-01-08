25,000 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $7.46 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.