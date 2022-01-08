Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.