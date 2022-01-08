Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $550.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

