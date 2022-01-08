Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 16,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

