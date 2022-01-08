ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Raised to $40.90

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $38.80 to $40.90 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.