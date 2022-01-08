Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.