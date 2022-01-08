loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LDI. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.