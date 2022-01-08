Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $58.39 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

