Xponance Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.70 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

