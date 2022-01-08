Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $129.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

