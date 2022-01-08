Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $129.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Kubota stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
