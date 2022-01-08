Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LTHM. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Livent by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

