EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

