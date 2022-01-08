Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $701.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $707.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $669.29 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.26 and a 200-day moving average of $621.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.