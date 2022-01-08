JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $77.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.38.

VOYA stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

