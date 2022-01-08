Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

