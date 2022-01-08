Monashee Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,174 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

