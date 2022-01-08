Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

