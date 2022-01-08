Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

