Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.71.

MOH stock opened at $289.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 104.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

