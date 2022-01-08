WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells $42,620.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, David Brunick sold 200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.68 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

