WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells $42,620.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 4th, David Brunick sold 200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.68 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.01.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
