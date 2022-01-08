Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,136.17.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

