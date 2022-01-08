Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.

FOUR stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 86,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

