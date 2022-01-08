Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.