Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.