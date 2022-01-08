Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSEA opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its position in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 115,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.