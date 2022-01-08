James Bramble Sells 2,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.