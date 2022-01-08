DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.15.

Shares of ASAN opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

