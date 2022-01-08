Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Sells 4,356,680 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $39.92 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 158,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

