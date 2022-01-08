TD Asset Management Inc. Has $67.16 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,173 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

