TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $64,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

