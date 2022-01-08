50,000 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LICY. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Li-Cycle Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

