L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $110.86 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

