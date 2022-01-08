Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Antero Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

