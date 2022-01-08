LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of LPL Financial worth $60,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $177.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.88 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

