Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Declines By 28.5%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

COCP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.