Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Declines By 28.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,737,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 30,284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.8 days.
Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
About China Construction Bank
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.