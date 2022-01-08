Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Declines By 28.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,737,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 30,284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.8 days.

Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

