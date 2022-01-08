Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 28.0% in December

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

