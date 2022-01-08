PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,641,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX opened at $114.76 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $108.79 and a one year high of $137.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

