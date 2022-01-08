PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,629 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

