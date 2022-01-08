Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 78,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

