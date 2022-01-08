PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,714 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TECL stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $91.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.