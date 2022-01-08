JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 167.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 8,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35. The firm has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.62.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.