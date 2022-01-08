JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1,195.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 190,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

SYY stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.