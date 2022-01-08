Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.