Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
